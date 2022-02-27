B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) to post $585.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.90 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow B&G Foods.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 739,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.33.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

