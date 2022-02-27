Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $636,931.42

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $636,931.42 and $60,374.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.10 or 0.07076489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.79 or 0.99996601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

