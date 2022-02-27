Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

LON PAF opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.52. The company has a market capitalization of £414.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.25 ($0.32).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

