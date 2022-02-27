Berenberg Bank Increases Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target to €56.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($62.50) to €56.00 ($63.64) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €57.00 ($64.77) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

