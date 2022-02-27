Benchmark Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $75.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

