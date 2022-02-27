BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 6.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $6.75 price target on the stock. BELLUS Health traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.45. 15,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,334,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.