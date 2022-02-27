Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEEM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.10. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

