Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($96.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.07 ($93.26).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

