Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.86) target price on the stock.
UTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($17.00) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.68) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,265 ($17.20).
UTG opened at GBX 1,061 ($14.43) on Wednesday. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 958.50 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($17.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,047.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,105.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 50.77.
The Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
