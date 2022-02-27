Barclays Raises Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €97.65

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €95.50 ($108.52) to €97.65 ($110.97) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.