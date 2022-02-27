Barclays Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $120.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

