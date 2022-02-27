Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 210 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

BARC opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.73. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The company has a market cap of £31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

