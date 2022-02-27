Barclays Boosts Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target to €55.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from €50.00 ($56.82) to €55.00 ($62.50) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

BAYRY stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 300.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

