Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,640 shares of company stock valued at $237,961. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.