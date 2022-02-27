Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of BNS opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

