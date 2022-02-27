Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BNS opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,629,000 after buying an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,112,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

