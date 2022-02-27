Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,438 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $374,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,497.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,552.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,723.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.