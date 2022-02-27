Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 194,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Yum! Brands worth $336,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

