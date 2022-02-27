Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,744 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,340 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Electronic Arts worth $358,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

