Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $346.41 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Atlassian worth $346,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $305.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of -143.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

