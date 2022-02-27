Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $289.99 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of CBRE Group worth $289,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

