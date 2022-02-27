Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $273.55 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $273,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $159.30 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

