Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. cut their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $762.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

