Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BAND has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.93.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.