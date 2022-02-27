Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 775.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 240,521 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 265,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 216,538 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

