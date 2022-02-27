Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

BLX stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $608.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.