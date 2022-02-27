Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Critical Review

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco de Chile pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco de Chile and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.96 billion 2.66 $1.03 billion $1.68 12.40 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $56.84 billion 1.41 $7.30 billion $0.87 7.24

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco de Chile and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco de Chile presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 24.90% 15.65% 1.32% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 20.96% 6.36% 0.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others. The Integrated Retail Banking Business Group segment manages domestic business that provides retail banking services, which includes commercial and trust banking; securities trading; and retail product development, promotions, and marketing. The Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group segment covers all domestic corporate businesses, including commercial banking, investment banking, trust banking, and securities businesses. The Integrated Trust Assets Business Group segment provides asset management and administration services for pension and security trusts, in addition to consultation services for pension management schemes and payouts. The Integrated Global Business Group segment covers businesses outside of Japan. The Global Markets segment offers assets and liability management, strategic investment, foreign exchange op

