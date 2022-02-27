Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

