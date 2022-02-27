Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $23.57 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,503 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

