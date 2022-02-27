Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,027 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $623.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

In other news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.