Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,289,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.41.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

