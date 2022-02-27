Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $24.92 Million Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 73.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $410.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.79. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.