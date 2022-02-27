Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $29.16 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 223,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

