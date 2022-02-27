Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 211.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,003,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,663,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $623.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

