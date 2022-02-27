Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $230.30 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.58. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.