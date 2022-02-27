Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 60,121 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $30,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Penumbra by 315.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 610.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.65. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

