Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 256,277 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 256,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,826,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Nevro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

