Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,917 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $26,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

