B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.95.

BTO stock opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.88. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

