B. Riley Lowers Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $6.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

DHC stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 322,627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 254.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

