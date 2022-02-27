B. Riley Lowers Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $6.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.67% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
DHC stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.