Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZYO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AZYO opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.53. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

