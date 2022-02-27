AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.79. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.