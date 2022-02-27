AXEL Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. AXEL has a market cap of $46.28 million and approximately $2,615.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official website is axel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

AXEL Coin Trading

