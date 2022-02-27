AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.66) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($31.36) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.67 ($34.85).

Shares of CS opened at €24.77 ($28.15) on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.47). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.37.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

