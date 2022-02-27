AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) vs. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Financial Contrast

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get AvidXchange alerts:

This table compares AvidXchange and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange N/A N/A N/A Snowflake -72.78% -14.91% -12.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AvidXchange and Snowflake, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 0 9 0 3.00 Snowflake 0 6 18 0 2.75

AvidXchange presently has a consensus target price of 25.44, indicating a potential upside of 165.88%. Snowflake has a consensus target price of $367.30, indicating a potential upside of 36.33%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than Snowflake.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of AvidXchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and Snowflake’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $185.93 million 10.10 -$101.25 million N/A N/A Snowflake $592.05 million 139.39 -$539.10 million ($2.55) -105.65

AvidXchange has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake.

Summary

AvidXchange beats Snowflake on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.