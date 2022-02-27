Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Avery Dennison worth $28,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average is $210.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $168.31 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.