Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,211. Avaya has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avaya by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

