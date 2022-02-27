AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of AutoZone worth $305,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO opened at $1,864.63 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,145.16 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,982.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,826.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.