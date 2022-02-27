Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average of $281.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.44.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

