Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

ADSK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.03. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.44.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Autodesk by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

